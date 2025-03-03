Dig at Donald Trump at Oscar 2025? Emotional Zoe Saldana said THIS after winning first Academy Award for Emilia Perez

At the 97th Academy Awards, Zoe Saldana won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez, dedicating it to her late grandmother and reflecting on her immigrant roots. Her speech addressed immigration issues and received a standing ovation.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Dig at Donald Trump at Oscar 2025? Emotional Zoe Saldana said THIS after winning first Academy Award for Emilia Perez(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

At Oscar 2025, Zoe Saldana won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Perez at the 97th Academy Awards. She accepted the award from Da’Vine Joy Randolph and used her speech to reflect on her immigrant roots and the significance of her win.

Also Read | Oscars 2025 LIVE: ‘Anora’ wins most coveted title - full list here

The actress dedicated the award to her late grandmother, who moved to the United States in 1961. She expressed pride in being the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar. She also emphasised that she would not be the last.

Advertisement

The actress described herself as a “proud child of immigrant parents” with “dreams, dignity and hardworking hands”, which resonated strongly with the audience.

Her speech earned a standing ovation from Selena Gomez, who had previously expressed distress over immigration issues. Gomez was seen in a now-deleted Instagram video crying over crackdowns on illegal immigration, stating she felt helpless.

Advertisement
Also Read | Oscars 2025: 10 best and wildest moments that stole the show

Saldana’s role as Rita, a lawyer aiding the titular character in faking her death and transitioning, had already won her multiple awards before the Oscars. Emilia Perez received 13 nominations. However, its campaign was clouded by resurfaced offensive tweets from Best Actress nominee Karla Sofia Gascon. Saldana previously expressed disappointment over Gascon’s remarks.

In her speech, she thanked director Jacques Audiard, Netflix executives Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria, her agency CAA and her family, including her husband and children. She also acknowledged her co-stars and crew, sharing the award with them.

Also Read | Oscar 2025 predictions: How many did we get right? Check out

Dig at Donald Trump?

Her speech subtly addressed immigration policies, with some interpreting it as a critique of US President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration.

Trump’s new immigration policies focus on mass deportations, suspending asylum rights and halting refugee resettlement. The CBP One app was scrapped, leaving thousands stranded in Mexico.

Advertisement

ICE raids expanded to schools, hospitals and churches, with increased arrests. Deportations have surged, with military aircraft used to remove detained migrants.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDig at Donald Trump at Oscar 2025? Emotional Zoe Saldana said THIS after winning first Academy Award for Emilia Perez
First Published:3 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App