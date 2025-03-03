Dig at Donald Trump at Oscar 2025? Emotional Zoe Saldana said THIS after winning first Academy Award for Emilia Perez

At Oscar 2025, Zoe Saldana won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Perez at the 97th Academy Awards. She accepted the award from Da’Vine Joy Randolph and used her speech to reflect on her immigrant roots and the significance of her win.

The actress dedicated the award to her late grandmother, who moved to the United States in 1961. She expressed pride in being the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar. She also emphasised that she would not be the last.

Advertisement

The actress described herself as a “proud child of immigrant parents” with “dreams, dignity and hardworking hands”, which resonated strongly with the audience.

Her speech earned a standing ovation from Selena Gomez, who had previously expressed distress over immigration issues. Gomez was seen in a now-deleted Instagram video crying over crackdowns on illegal immigration, stating she felt helpless.

Advertisement

Also Read | Oscars 2025: 10 best and wildest moments that stole the show

Saldana’s role as Rita, a lawyer aiding the titular character in faking her death and transitioning, had already won her multiple awards before the Oscars. Emilia Perez received 13 nominations. However, its campaign was clouded by resurfaced offensive tweets from Best Actress nominee Karla Sofia Gascon. Saldana previously expressed disappointment over Gascon’s remarks.

In her speech, she thanked director Jacques Audiard, Netflix executives Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria, her agency CAA and her family, including her husband and children. She also acknowledged her co-stars and crew, sharing the award with them.

Dig at Donald Trump? Her speech subtly addressed immigration policies, with some interpreting it as a critique of US President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration.

Trump’s new immigration policies focus on mass deportations, suspending asylum rights and halting refugee resettlement. The CBP One app was scrapped, leaving thousands stranded in Mexico.

Advertisement