Dil Raju breaks silence on 'Game Changer' flop: ‘I knew it would damage me financially before the release’

Popular Telugu film producer Dil Raju has candidly spoken about the failure of his big-budget film ‘Game Changer’, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar.

Advertisement

The film, which was expected to be a blockbuster, ended up being a major commercial disappointment—a reality Raju claims he sensed even before its release.

Dil Raju opens up on ‘Game Changer’ failure In a recent interview with actor Nithiin while promoting their upcoming film ‘Thammudu’, Dil Raju said, “I started realising that the film releasing on January 10 (Game Changer) was going to damage me financially. Even the distributors were feeling low.”

The seasoned producer added that although he had another release during the same festive period - 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' - he remained hopeful about that project’s performance. “But I was confident that ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ would become a hit. I usually know in the editing room whether a film will work or not. My only thought was how much this film is going to damage, and how much the other one is going to save.”

Advertisement

Raju, who is currently busy promoting ‘Thammudu’, admitted that ‘Game Changer’ had a serious financial impact on his production house.

“With ‘Game Changer’, we thought we were finished. ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ gave us hope. If that hadn’t worked, imagine our situation. We can’t disclose the amount, but we lost a lot. With ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’, we recovered around 60–70 per cent,” he said.

‘Neither Ram Charan nor Shankar reached out to us’: Producer Sirish Producer Sirish, who was also involved with the film, revealed that neither Ram Charan nor director Shankar reached out after the film's release. In an interview with Great Andhra, he said, “When ‘Game Changer’ flopped, did the hero help? Did the director help? They didn’t even call to check on us. We are not blaming anyone. We just saved our distributor.”

Advertisement

However, Sirish clarified that their relationship with Ram Charan remains unaffected. “If we take a script and go, if he likes, he will accept. We didn’t approach him as of now. We didn’t lose the relationship with him because the film failed. We know if we approach him, things will work out.”

Despite the setback, Raju expressed regret for not delivering a success for Ram Charan. “I feel guilty for not being able to deliver a hit film for Ram Charan,” he admitted.