Dil-E-Nadaan song out: Housefull 5 makers drop second song ahead of June release

The latest track from the much-awaited comedy film Housefull 5 has just been released. Titled Dil-E-Nadaan, it is the second song to come out from the film's soundtrack and is already drawing attention. The first song, Laal Pari, was released earlier this month.

Housefull 5 song Dil-E-Nadaan out Dil-E-Nadaan is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Sumonto Mukherjee, with lyrics by Kumaar and music by White Noise Collectives. The song brings a romantic and soulful vibe to the otherwise madcap entertainer the Housefull series is known for.

Housefull 5 features a massive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who also penned the story and screenplay.

Audience reactions to the song Fans were impressed by the new song and praised Akshay Kumar’s comic timing, calling it a consistent highlight in every film he does. A user wrote, "Everything is temporary but Akshay's fun with background artist is permanent." Another person wrote, "honestly! This is the first song which I like to watch again and again!"

Take a look at some reactions below:

Audience reaction to Dil-E-Nadaan

