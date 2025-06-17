Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol's Border 2, internet not impressed

After Jaat, Sunny Deol is keeping himself busy with his upcoming film, Border 2. On Tuesday, the team commenced its third shooting schedule at the iconic National Defence Academy, Pune. This time Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have joined Sunny Deol as the cast reunited together for the film shoot.

Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty joins Border 2 Joining them was also actor Varun Dhawan, producer Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh, Co-producer Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi.

Sunny took to his Instagram handle and posted their group photo.

He wrote, “When all ‘Forces’ Come together! #BORDER2 Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy! On-ground, they’re joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh, and Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!”

Internet reacts to star cast of Border 2 Reacting to the announcement, fans shared their excitement. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Eagerly waiting.” Another posted the famous gif referring to Diljit's popular catchphrase "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye."

“All time blockbuster,” declared another.

Some also remained unimpressed about the cast.

One of them commented, “Everyone is okay but I don't think Varun is that good for this role… they could have gone for Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) or Vicky (Vicky Kaushal).” “Star cast not impressive,” added yet another user.

Border 2 Border 2 promises to be an “epic tale of patriotism and passion, showcasing the unwavering spirit of our armed forces”. With its stellar cast and crew, the film is said to deliver a powerful cinematic experience.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

The sequel to the original 1997 film, Border 2 carries forward the legacy of celebrating the undying spirit of Indian soldiers, promising viewers an unsung tale of patriotism, bravery, and selfless sacrifices that men of the nation make to ensure the safety of every citizen.

Border 2 shoot Last month, Banshidhar Tiwari, CEO of the Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad, visited the sets of Border 2 in Dehradun's Halduwala location.

During the visit, Tiwari interacted with Sunny Deol and discussed the state's film policy, the diversity of locations, and the support being provided by the Uttarakhand government to the film industry.

Tiwari also mentioned the supportive atmosphere provided by the state, and added, "The positive and comfortable environment the film unit is experiencing here truly positions the state as a prime destination for film production."