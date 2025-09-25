Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence months after facing flak for casting Pakistani actress: ‘… now matches are being played’

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has ended his months of silence after facing massive criticism for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, following India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a concert in Malaysia in Punjabi, Diljit took a jibe at the recent Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, saying that the cricket match took place after the terror attack, while his film was shot before. “When my film Sardaarji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played.”

Several clips from the concert showed Diljit saluting the Indian national flag. He said: "Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That's my country's flag). Always respect." Taking permission from the audience, he continued in Punjabi: "After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played after the attack."

Criticism of the Media The singer criticised the media for allegedly portraying him as anti-national. He added, “The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation.”

On Staying Silent Diljit explained why he had not spoken publicly for several months. He said, “I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak. I have many answers. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I have learned that from life. So I didn't say anything…There are a lot of things more to say, but I don't want to do that, I don't want to do that s**.”

Controversy Over Casting Earlier this year, Diljit faced criticism for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The film, directed by Amar Hundal, also featured Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi, and was released overseas on June 27.

India-Pakistan Tensions and Cricket Tensions between the two nations escalated following the Pahalgam attack. India conducted Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In response, several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Hania Aamir, were banned on Indian social media platforms.

