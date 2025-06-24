Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on controversy over Hania Aamir's casting in Sardaar Ji 3: ‘Jab yeh film bani thi tab...’

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has finally addressed the ongoing controversy over casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming movie Sardaar Ji 3. The horror comedy is slated for release on Friday, June 27.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit said the shooting for the movie was completed in February, before the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians in April, and political tensions between India and Pakistan aggravated.

Diljit, in his first public response, said, “Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in February, and then everything was fine.”

However, he said, several major incidents occurred after the shoot, which were completely beyond the filmmakers' control.

Now that Sardaar Ji 3, the third instalment of his horror comedy franchise, will only release overseas, Diljit said, “Toh producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain.”

“Toh producers ka bahut paisa laga hua hai aur jab yeh film bann rahi thi tab aisa kuch tha nahi,” he reiterated, adding that the makers are aware they'll incur losses “because you’re removing an entire territory.”

“Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them.”

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios alongside Story Time Productions. Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, and Sapna Pabbi also play key roles in the movie.

The controversy over Sardaar Ji 3 This comes after the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) criticised Diljit Dosanjh and the filmmakers for casting Hania despite the ban on Pakistani actors in the Indian film industry.

"This decision comes at a time when the entire nation—140 crore Indians, the government, the opposition, and citizens across all walks of life—are united against Pakistan and standing in solidarity with the families of the martyred," the organisation said in a statement.