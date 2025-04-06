Diljit Dosanjh dances with Will Smith: Viral Bhangra video takes Internet by storm; netizens react ‘Sunday got better’

Diljit Dosanjh recently met rapper Will Smith and made him groove to Punjabi music. As they both performed bhangra, the internet began buzzing over the interesting collaboration.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Apr 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh can be seen grooving with Will Smith, donning white kurta pyjama and red turban while the Hollywood star was seen wearing a blue co-ord set.(Instagram @Diljit Dosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer, is making waves online after he shared a video grooving alongside Hollywood actor and rapper Will Smith. The internet began buzzing on seeing the legendary actor tune into desi beats.

In a post on Instagram, the 41-year-old Punjabi singer shared a video on Sunday morning in which the duo grooved to Diljit's song ‘Case.' The caption to the post states, “PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye 😎 With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith 👑 🇮🇳 X 🇺🇸. It’s Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat.”

In the short video clip, Will Smith can be seen effortlesly matching Diljit Dosanjh’s bhangra steps, spurring strong reactions online and leaving fans mighty impressed. The video begins with Will Smith showing Diljit's picture in his phone.

Netizens strongly reacted to the captivating viral video, as one user stated, “Wow my Sunday just got better.” Another user commented, “Will Smith with our very own living LEGEND.” A third user remarked, “What an unexpected Collab.” A fourth user stated, “My two favourites! Ultimate Collab!”

First Published:6 Apr 2025, 10:41 AM IST
