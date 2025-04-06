Diljit Dosanjh dances with Will Smith: Viral Bhangra video takes Internet by storm; netizens react ‘Sunday got better’

Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer, is making waves online after he shared a video grooving alongside Hollywood actor and rapper Will Smith. The internet began buzzing on seeing the legendary actor tune into desi beats.

In a post on Instagram, the 41-year-old Punjabi singer shared a video on Sunday morning in which the duo grooved to Diljit's song ‘Case.' The caption to the post states, “PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye 😎 With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith 👑 🇮🇳 X 🇺🇸. It’s Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat.”

In the short video clip, Will Smith can be seen effortlesly matching Diljit Dosanjh’s bhangra steps, spurring strong reactions online and leaving fans mighty impressed. The video begins with Will Smith showing Diljit's picture in his phone.