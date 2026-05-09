Diljit Dosanjh dismisses claims about joining politics, says ‘Mera kam Entertain karna hai’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has made it clear that politics is not on his agenda, despite growing calls from some quarters urging him to take on a larger public role in Punjab. While the star often speaks proudly about Punjab and its culture on global platforms, he recently rejected suggestions that he should become the “new face” of the state’s politics.

The response came shortly after Diljit made headlines for addressing pro-Khalistani protesters during one of his concerts and for speaking about Punjab’s historical connection with Canada during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

‘Never. My job is to entertain’ According to a report by Punjabi Tribune, a section of civil society members, including retired military personnel and individuals from different professional backgrounds, publicly appealed to Diljit to step into politics. The initiative was reportedly led by retired bureaucrat SS Boparai, who believed the actor-musician could emerge as a strong leader precisely because he had never actively pursued political power.

Reacting to the appeal, Diljit politely declined and reiterated that he preferred staying focused on entertainment. He wrote, “Kadey v Nhi..Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. (Never. My job is to entertain) Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.”

His response drew praise from several fans online. One user commented, “Thank you! Don't waste your life's purpose chasing politics. You will lose yourself in that dirty space.” Another simply wrote, “Good reply.”

Busy with films and music tours Diljit was last seen in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 and the Hindi film Border 2. He is also set to feature in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project Main Vaapas Aaunga alongside Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh and Naseeruddin Shah.

Apart from films, the singer has been occupied with his Aura Tour, where he has been performing tracks from his 2025 album.

Comments on Canada history and concert controversy During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Diljit reflected on the history of Indians in Canada and referenced the Komagata Maru incident. Speaking about his Vancouver concert, he said, “That stadium we did in Vancouver…like 1914, our people came first time in Canada, they didn’t allow us to come and go to Canada. And that stadium is just two kilometres away from the Guru Nanak Jahaz Komagata Maru incident. So, it’s a big thing for us now, 55,000 people in the one stadium there, just two kilometres away, you didn’t allow us to come. And now, here we are, man. So, that’s why it’s amazing.”

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh reacts to criticism for appearing in Amitabh Bachchan's KBC