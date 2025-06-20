Diljit Dosanjh drops all songs of Sardaar Ji on Apple Music ahead of release date

Ahead of the release of Sardaar Ji on June 27, Diljit Dosanjh delighted his fans by releasing the full album of the movie on Apple Music. On June 20, the singer-actor shared on Instagram Story that the album has songs like Sohni Lagdi, Pasoorian and Daaru Mukgi. It also has Chill Mardi and Bahana, along with the title track.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa and Sapna Pabbi. Directed by Amar Hundal, the story follows Diljit’s return as a ghostbuster, now called to remove a ghost from a mansion in the UK.

The teaser shows a group of armed men being defeated by a spirit, after which Diljit’s character is called for help. The scenes are full of humour, including a funny moment where witches ask for a make-up kit and a medical box.

In the end, Diljit is seen fighting a ghost and jokingly says it’s because the ghost didn’t say “Ji” after calling him “Sardaar”.

Meanwhile, on June 20, Diljit Dosanjh had another OTT release. Detective Sherdil was released on Z5. The murder mystery, wrapped in comedy, has failed to impress many critics.

Detective Sherdil reviews “There are enough adept actors in this ensemble, led by Dosanjh, for us to expect an engaging whodunit. But the treatment is flat, making the characters even flatter, as they come on to say their lines and disappear into the wings,” according to the Indian Express.

Filmfare wrote, “The film clearly wants to be in conversation with Knives Out. But while Knives Out was a witty deconstruction of Agatha Christie tropes, Detective Sherdil feels more like a parody of a parody.”

“His take on Sherdil is shrill, exhausting, and drenched in gimmick,” Moneycontrol wrote on Diljit’s performance.