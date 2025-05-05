Diljit Dosanjh drops BTS from Met Gala 2025 prep, declares ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’

Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently in the United States ahead of his anticipated debut at the MET Gala 2025, set to take place on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Joining the star-studded lineup this year are Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani.

Advertisement

Ahead of the grand fashion evening, Diljit offered fans a sneak peek into his MET Gala preparations via Instagram Stories. In a video, he showed the official invite while enjoying an assortment of desserts and wine, including macarons and pastries.

The invite revealed that basketball legend LeBron James has been named an honorary chair for the event. The co-chairs for this edition include actor Colman Domingo, Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, music artist Pharrell Williams, and long-time Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The opening page of the invitation featured a message: “REQUEST THE PLEASURE OF YOUR COMPANY AT A PREVIEW AND DINNER TO CELEBRATE THE OPENING OF.”

The host committee for the evening includes a diverse array of cultural icons such as André 3000, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, designer Grace Wales Bonner, gymnast Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, painter Jordan Casteel, fashion designer Dapper Dan, musician Doechii, actress Ayo Edebiri, British Vogue's Edward Enninful, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, filmmaker Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, and others including Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, and Tyla.

Advertisement

Diljit, while sharing the invite details, humorously addressed his fans saying, “Punjabi aa gaye oye,” and captioned the post with, “MET GALA Tomorrow 😈 Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu 😎 Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An.”

Reports suggest that the singer will be donning a custom ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung. This year’s MET Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, explores the evolution and aesthetics of Black Dandyism in fashion.

Advertisement