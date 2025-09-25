Diljit Dosanjh gets International Emmy Nomination for the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ awards 2025

Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for the prestigious International Emmy Award 2025 in the category of ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ for his role in the Netflix biographical drama ‘Chamkila’.

Diljit Dosanjh earns an International Emmy nomination Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film chronicles the life of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who rose from a modest Dalit Sikh background in Punjab to become a musical icon known for his bold and provocative lyrics. Released on Netflix on April 12, 2024, the drama depicts both Chamkila’s meteoric rise and his tragic assassination at the age of 27.

Dosanjh has received widespread acclaim for his portrayal, capturing Chamkila’s charisma, intensity and complexity. The film also features Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s second wife, with a soundtrack composed by A.R. Rahman, further enhancing its global appeal.

India at the International Emmys This year, Dosanjh competes against notable actors including David Mitchell, Oriol Pla and Diego Vasquez, making the category one of the most anticipated awards of the night. His nomination highlights the growing international recognition of Indian cinema and the resonance of regional stories with global audiences.

Indian content has made a mark at the International Emmys before; Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ won the Best Drama Series award in 2020, a fictionalised account of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case starring Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.