Diljit Dosanjh granted permission for Delhi concert after meetings over security concerns: Police

On Friday, Delhi Police reconsidered permission for singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert on October 30. The decision was made after holding multiple meetings with the event organiser BookMyShow Live. Previously, the permission for the show was denied citing security reasons.
According to ANI, the organisers presented detailed plans regarding security concerns. The permission was granted following the meetings.
“Permission for Singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert reconsidered and granted,” confirmed officials to the news agency.
BookMyShow Live shared that Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert would be held as scheduled on October 30. It added that the required permission for the concert that had been "temporarily withheld" now "reconsidered and issued".
In a statement, the organisers said, "It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused."
The organisers said that Delhi Police asked them to ensure additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures owing to the festive season.
"BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued. We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters," the statement added.
Previously, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal informed the organisers, “In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded.”
The permission request submitted to the authorities by BMS Live on October 14.
Earlier this month, police shared that the request could not be approved due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns, as per ANI.
Dosanjh's Delhi performance marks the beginning of the India leg of singer's Aura World Tour. After Delhi, he is scheduled to perform in six cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.
As part of the world tour, Dosanjh has already performed in multiple countries across North America, Europe and Australia, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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