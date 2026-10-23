Diljit Dosanjh granted permission for Delhi concert after meetings over security concerns: Police

On Friday, Delhi Police reconsidered permission for singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert on October 30. The decision was made after holding multiple meetings with the event organiser BookMyShow Live. Previously, the permission for the show was denied citing security reasons.
According to ANI, the organisers presented detailed plans regarding security concerns. The permission was granted following the meetings.
“Permission for Singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert reconsidered and granted,” confirmed officials to the news agency.
BookMyShow Live shared that Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert would be held as scheduled on October 30. It added that the required permission for the concert that had been "temporarily withheld" now "reconsidered and issued".
In a statement, the organisers said, "It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused."
The organisers said that Delhi Police asked them to ensure additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures owing to the festive season.
"BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued. We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters," the statement added.
Previously, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal informed the organisers, “In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded.”
The permission request submitted to the authorities by BMS Live on October 14.
Earlier this month, police shared that the request could not be approved due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns, as per ANI.
Dosanjh's Delhi performance marks the beginning of the India leg of singer's Aura World Tour. After Delhi, he is scheduled to perform in six cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.
As part of the world tour, Dosanjh has already performed in multiple countries across North America, Europe and Australia, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London.