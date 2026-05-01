Diljit Dosanjh invites specially-abled fan on stage, sings 'Hass Hass' during emotional Calgary concert moment

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh created a widely shared moment during his ongoing Aura World Tour after inviting a specially-abled fan on stage and singing for her at a concert in Calgary.

Diljit Dosanjh sings ‘Hass Hass’ for fan on stage in Calgary The incident took place during one of his recent performances in Canada, where the artist paused his set to personally bring the fan, Kiran Dhaliwal, onto the stage. According to the video, he then got down on his knees and performed his popular track ‘Hass Hass’ for her, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Videos from the concert quickly spread across social media platforms, showing the fan smiling and visibly emotional as the singer performed beside her. The crowd responded with cheers, turning the moment into one of the most talked-about highlights of the show.

The song ‘Hass Hass’, originally released in 2023 as a collaboration between Dosanjh and Australian singer Sia, has been one of his widely recognised tracks in recent years. During the Calgary performance, the live rendition added to the emotional tone of the interaction, with the audience joining in as the singer focused his attention on the fan.

The gesture has received strong reactions online, with several users praising the singer’s conduct during the concert. Comments shared under the viral video highlighted the emotional impact of the moment, with one user writing that the singer had made a dream come true for the fan, while others described the act as a reflection of his humility.

One fan wrote, “This is going to heal her big (sic).” Another person commented, “@diljitdosanjh you're a world favorite for a reason (sic).”

A third person wrote, “tusi pajji boht amazing o 🥺🥺 since i went to your show i m not able to out from it … so positive energy… once i see you on stage felt like god come himself on the stage such a amazing soul 🙌@diljitdosanjh .. your parents gives you name Diljit for reason (sic).”

Dosanjh, who has built a global following through his music and film work, is currently on his Aura World Tour 2026, which includes performances across multiple cities in Canada and the United States. The tour marks another major international run for the artist, who has appeared on global charts and performed on international platforms in recent years.

The Calgary concert moment has since become a key highlight of the tour, with clips continuing to circulate widely. The singer also shared the video on his social media account, further increasing its reach among fans.

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Dosanjh, who began his career in Punjabi music in the early 2000s, has steadily expanded his presence in both Indian cinema and international music circuits. His performances often draw large crowds, particularly among diaspora audiences in North America and Europe.