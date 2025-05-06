Diljit Dosanjh learns English from ChatGPT before Met Gala 2025, cracks up Shakira. Watch

Singer, actor Diljit Dosanjh made history as the first turbaned person to walk the blue carpet of the Met Gala 2025. He made a stunning appearance in a maharaja avatar. A video featuring Diljit just moments before his arrival at the New York event has surfaced online.

Diljit Dosanjh and Shakira's BTS video It is a behind-the-scenes video by Nicole Scherzinger.

The clip begins with a glimpse of how an army of people helped to fix Shakira's gigantic gown in a limo. In between, Diljit is seen busy with his phone. When she asks him what he is doing, the singer humbly replies that he is using Chatgpt.

“I am learning English,” he said with a straight face.

Watch video here:

Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025 This year marks Diljit's Met Gala debut.

He wore a regal ivory sherwani along with a tehmat by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, who also dressed Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger.

Diljit completed the look with a jewel-studded kirpan, turban and a layered necklace in a hat tip to the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

He also wore a cape with the silhouetted map of Punjab and alphabets in the Punjabi script Gurmukhi embroidered on it.

His look was designed to emulate Sir Bhupinder Singh, the early 20th-century Maharaja of Patiala from the Punjab region of India, as per his stylist.

"Main Hoon Punjab #metgala," Diljit wrote on Instagram, quoting the lines from a song in his film Chamkila. "Inspired by the Theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture and my mother tongue Punjabi to the Met Gala," he added.

Diljit’s stylist denied permission to use Bhupinder Singh’s original Cartier necklace In an interview with The New York Times, Diljit's stylist revealed that though she tried to borrow the maharaja's iconic Cartier necklace for the night, it remains locked up in a museum.

In 1928, the maharaja commissioned Cartier to make him a diamond necklace of 1,000 carats, which was said to be "the largest necklace" the French jeweller had ever made.

The necklace went missing from India in 1948.

Diljit's singer said she eventually reached out to an Indian jeweller to recreate the jewellery from the original collection.

Bollywood celebs at Met Gala Apart from Diljit, several other celebrities from India were spotted at the Met Gala 2025.

Among them was superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who also marked his debut at the event.

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the fashion night with her husband, singer, Nick Jonas.

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani walked in a stunning gown by Gaurav Gupta.

Designer Manish Malhotra attended the Met Gala for the first time.