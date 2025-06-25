Did Mika Singh take an indirect dig at ‘fake singer’ Diljit Dosanjh? Here's what he said amid Sardaar Ji 3 row

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh continues to face backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. Amid this, singer Mika Singh posted about ‘fake singer’ and talked about those to priorities personal gains over the country. Without taking any names, Mika cited Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal as an example, almost confirming his post is for Diljit, his competitor in the industry.

Mika Singh's direct dig at Diljit Dosanjh Mika took to Instagram and wrote without mentioning any names: "Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation’s dignity is involved. There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don’t seem to get the message. What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared — leaving fans betrayed and helpless."

Diljit Dosanjh on Sardaar Ji 3 controversy Meanwhile, Diljit addressed the controversy recently. In an interview, he said that the film was shot before the current India-Pakistan tensions. This comes after several people reached out to authorities, demanding the film’s release be cancelled in India.

Diljit told BBC Asian Network that producer's money is at stake. He said, "Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in Feb and then everything was fine. Uske baad, bohut saari badi cheezein humare haath mein nahi hain. Toh producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India mein toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain. Toh producers ka bohut paisa laga hua hain aur jab yeh film bann rahi thi tab aisa kuch tha nahi. (When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of big things happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously won't be released in India now, so they'll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like this was happening)."

“They know there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them,” Diljit added.