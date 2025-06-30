Diljit Dosanjh promotes Sardaar Ji 3 amid controversy over Hania Aamir, shares 'overwhelming' response from Pakistan

After missing out on an India release, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has amplified the “overwhelming” response to his controversial film Sardaar Ji 3 from audiences in Pakistan. The Punjabi film ran into trouble for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Several film bodies in the Indian film industry have imposed a blanket ban on working with Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, filmmakers, and even technicians.

Diljit Dosanjh on Pakistan's response to Sardaar Ji 3 Amid this, Diljit took to his Instagram stories and shared the Pakistani audience's response to his film. He re-posted a video which showed people watching the film in a theatre. It showed Hania on the screen.

The text on the reel read, “12 shows on ultra screens the largest in the country. Overwhelming response from the audience for Sardaar Ji 3. Come and watch!”

Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram.

Sardaar Ji 3 makers decided to skip the film release in India. However, it released worldwide.

In another post, Diljit re-shared a post, claiming the box office performance of Sardaar Ji 3. It said that the film earned ₹11.03 crore globally within just two days of its release. It opened with ₹4.32 crore on day one and witnessed a strong jump on day two, collecting ₹6.71 crore.

The controversy erupted after the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 was released on June 22, revealing Hania Aamir as the female lead.

Javed Akhar on Sardaar Ji 3 Commenting on the controversy, Javed Akhtar urged for a sympathetic response from both the government and film bodies. At NDTV’s Creators Manch, Akhtar said, “Ab kya karein bechara. The movie was shot earlier. Usko pata toh nahi tha ki aisa hoga (What could the poor guy have done? The movie was shot earlier. He had no way of knowing that something like this would happen)."

He added, “It’s not a Pakistani’s money that will be lost, it’s an Indian’s. So what’s the point?”