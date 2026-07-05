Diljit Dosanjh reacts after Satluj is removed from ZEE5: 'I challenge the darkness'

Diljit Dosanjh has issued his first public response after Satluj, the biographical drama inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was taken down from streaming platform ZEE5 shortly after its release.
The actor shared a clip from the film on social media alongside a message that appeared to draw a direct comparison between the obstacles faced by the film and the experiences of Khalra himself. Posting the video, Dosanjh wrote: “#ichallengethedarkness 🪔 Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji 🙏🏽 #Panjab95 SATLUJ Naal V Oh Hee Hoyea Jo Khalra Saab Naal Hoyea c (sic).”
The post marks Dosanjh's first public reaction since ZEE5 confirmed that Satluj would no longer be available to viewers in India until further notice.
The film, which premiered on the streaming platform on 3 July under the title Satluj, was originally titled Punjab '95 and chronicles the life and work of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who investigated alleged cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the 1990s.
Confirming the removal of the film, ZEE5 released a statement on social media platform X, expressing gratitude for the audience response that Satluj had received during its brief availability on the platform.
"The Response To Satluj Since Its Release Has Been Truly Overwhelming. We Are Deeply Grateful To Every Viewer Who Chose To Subscribe, Watch And Champion The Film. Your Love And Support Have Meant A Great Deal To Us And To Everyone Who Brought This Story To Life," the platform said.
"At Zee 5, We Stand Firmly By Satluj And The Creative Vision Behind It. We Believe Powerful Storytelling Has The Ability To Inspire, Endure And Leave A Lasting Impact. We Remain Committed To Championing Authentic And Meaningful Narratives," the statement read.
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj was first conceived as Punjab '95, a biographical drama centred on Khalra's efforts to document and expose alleged human rights violations during one of Punjab's most violent periods. The film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but reportedly remained under review for nearly three years.
Apart from Dosanjh, the film features performances by Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. Dosanjh's portrayal of the central character, inspired by Khalra, has received particular acclaim from audiences and commentators.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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