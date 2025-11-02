Diljit Dosanjh reacts to criticism for appearing in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: ‘No complaints’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh landed in a new controversy after starring in an episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. While a section of people opposed to Dosanjh's appearance on the show, a few also criticised him for touching Bachchan's feet. Amid this, the Lover singer broke his silence.

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 controversy On Sunday, someone on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Sad to see Diljit getting criticised from all sides — right/left wingers who hate Sikhs, and Khalistan supporters who hate him for KBC. It just shows how sick our society has become — hate everywhere, no matter the religion @diljitdosanjh.”

Responding to the hate, criticism and trolls, Diljit Dosanjh clarified that he has no complaints.

He broke his silence and responded to the post, “Nahi Nahi.. Eh Oh Aap Hee Aa. Just Bande Nu Check Karda Ke Banda Kithey Ku Khadha Aapni Journey Ch. Manu Kisey Naal Shikayat Ni. SAB GOBIND HAI. ONE LOVE (No, no… Eh oh, it’s you. Just checking where I stand in my own journey. I have no complaints against anyone. Everything is divine. One Love).”

Diljit Dosanjh Kaun Banega Crorepati controversy explained Earlier, Dosanjh received a threat from Khalistani elements. They called for a shutdown of the singer's show in Australia.

The threat came reportedly from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). It stated that Dosanjh had "insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide" by touching the feet of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

According to multiple reports, Pannun's outfit alleged that Bachchan, on 31 October 1984, had "publicly incited Hindustani mobs with the genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' - 'Blood for Blood' - a call that unleashed death squads that committed genocidal violence in which more than 30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India."

Diljit Donsajh appeared on KBC 17 in a special episode.

In the show, Dosanjh interacted with people in the audience, took their song requests and performed some of his hits. Sharing the stage with Bachchan, he was seen in his usual, quirky mood. His banter with Bachchan became the highlight of the show as he opened up about being a fan of the veteran since childhood.

He said, "Sir, at that time, I used to watch your films. There was only Doordarshan back then, so that’s where the films came. I really enjoyed it. When your films came or Dharmendra sir’s films came, I was very happy because there was fighting and action, I loved that. But when Rajesh Khanna sir’s films came, they were very sad, and I would feel sad too. Back then, I had no idea what acting really meant; for us, only fighting and action were enough."