Diljit Dosanjh reacts to International Emmy nomination for Best Actor, credits this person

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh bagged his first ever nominations at the 2025 International Emmy Awards. He is nominated in the Best Actor category for his film, Amar Singh Chamkila. The celebration doubled up when the film also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category this year.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Emmy nomination Reacting to the news, Diljit Dosanjh broke his silence on social media. He credited only one person for the milestone.

Diljit, who played the lead role in the Netflix biographical drama, took to his Instagram Stories, and re-shared a post about his nomination. In the caption, he simply thanked the film director Imtiaz Ali.

Dosanjh wrote, "It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir (heart hand emoji)." He also tagged Netflix India in the caption.

Imtiaz Ali to Diljit Donsajh Replying to his post, Imtiaz Ali wrote back on his Instagram Story, “Making us proud @diljitdosanjh so well deserved!”

Imtiaz Ali replies to Diljit Donsajh's praise.

Donsajh's co-star Parineeti Chopra, who played the role of Amarjot Kaur, also wrote on the photo-sharing app: “Proud of my team Chamkila.” She tagged Donsajh and Ali as well.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila tells the story of Punjab's iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was often called the "Elvis of Punjab." Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life ended tragically in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed at the age of 27.

Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali.

With the Emmy nominations, Donsajh will now compete against David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude for the Best Actor award.

Amar Singh Chamkila's second nomination at International Emmy 2025 On the other hand, the film will be competing against Germany's Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, the UK's Lost Boys & Fairies and Chile's Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death] in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category.