Diljit Dosanjh reveals how Shakira helped him to sneak in kirpan at Met Gala: ‘If we get caught, we both will…’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made a splash at Met Gala 2025. At his debut appearance, Diljit exuded regal vibes in his Maharaja-inspired look. Talking about it, he revealed how he managed to sneak in his kirpan at the event with some help from Shakira who had no clue about his plan. He also recalled the moment when he broke down when he envisioned his Met Gala outfit which represented his homeland.

Diljit Dosanjh reveals he cried before Met Gala In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit Dosanjh said he knew that all eyes would be on him at the event.

“I knew it jab main jaaunga toh koi aur nahi dikhega. Chahe voh mujhe kum dikhaayen lekin jab main jaaungi toh koi nhi dikhega (When I go there no one will have eyes on anyone else. Even if they show me less, but when I go no one else will be visible). I always had this belief that when I go, I’ll look like a king. When I went to the Cartier showroom, I asked them, ‘Will you give me that necklace? It belonged to us, and you just took it.’ They had promised me then, but it was stuck in an exhibition, so it couldn’t be sent. I cried when I thought of my look—that I would wear an outfit with the Punjab flag on my back and Gurmukhi script written on it. That was a very big thought for me. It wasn’t important that I go there, it was important that Punjab goes there, that the turban goes there. That thought alone made me cry,” he said.

Shakira ‘helped’ Diljit Diljit also revealed how he somehow managed to carry a kirpan, the ceremonial dagger which is a part of his religious belief. It was Shakira who unknowingly helped with her huge outfit to match this year's theme.

Diljit recalled how he was denied permission to carry the kirpan to the Met Gala. However, he said he sought permission to at least click photos with his kirpan backstage. He added that, in the rush of the moment, he unintentionally ended up carrying it in the car.

As he arrived at the event, Diljit knew he might be asked to hand it over. He said he was prepared to do so, but only if someone requested it.

The Good Newwz added, "Shakira was ahead of me, and her dress had a lot of metal pins and such. No one wanted to go behind her because she’s a big star, but I thought it was okay because she was in my group. So when she was going through the metal detector, it had to beep because of all the metal on her dress, and I had the Kirpan in my hand, so I just walked through with her. I thought, ‘If we get caught, we both will; if not, then not.’ I had the Kirpan under my cape. They checked Shakira but didn’t check me."

Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala debut At Met Gala 2025, Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to his Punjabi roots, decked up in a royal look with modern flair. Styled by designer Prabal Gurung, Diljit wore an ivory sherwani paired with an opulent embroidered cape. His cape featured a map of Punjab and Gurmukhi script, symbolising cultural pride, while the sherwani was detailed with lotus motifs and peacocks on its ornate belt.