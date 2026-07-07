Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from OTT: Netizens irked, ‘Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files are documentaries?’

Actor Diljit Dosanjh's much-talked-about film Satluj is still not available on Zee5. The film was taken down from OTT, citing "security concerns" and obligations under the IT Rules 2021 by the government. Amid this, a section of netizens has been defending the film ever since the film was removed.

Netizens want Satluj back on OTT Taking to X, several users expressed their displeasure over the removal of Satluj from OTT, and compared it with other controversial films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. A few also added blockbuster Dhurandhar to the list.

One among them wrote, "So Kashmir Files, Kerala Story and Dhurandhar are all “real documentaries” but Satluj is propaganda (crying emoji).

Another posted a review of Satluj, mentioning, “A powerful and emotional film from start to finish. Every actor delivers a natural and heartfelt performance. Diljit Dosanjh gives one of the best performances as Jaswant Singh Khalra. Arjun Rampal and the rest of the cast are equally outstanding. The direction is excellent, with every scene carrying purpose and emotion. Jaswant Singh Khalra’s story is heartbreaking, inspiring, and unforgettable. The film beautifully shows the courage and sacrifices of him and his family. It keeps you emotionally connected from beginning to end. A must-watch for anyone who appreciates meaningful, true stories.”

“May God bless the souls of all the innocent people who lost their lives during those tragic times. Films like this help preserve history and remind future generations of the sacrifices and struggles of the past. Please watch this movie with an open mind. I know it has been taken down from Zee5, but if you can find it elsewhere, it’s absolutely worth watching. This is one of those films that stays with you long after it ends,” the user urged people to watch the Diljit Dosanjh film.

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Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj Praising Dosanjh's performance in Satluj, yet another user said, “@diljitdosanjh once again proves why he is among the finest actors in the industry today. Having listened to him since I was a kid, it has been amazing to watch his journey as an actor. From Main Wapas Aaunga to Satluj, he has taken his performances to another level (sic).”

A different user urged Zee5 to bring back the film: “TRY HARD, but get us #SATLUJ! We're waiting! (sic)”

Reasoning why people should watch Satluj, one more user explained, “I neither accept nor I reject what is shown in Satluj as completely true in that Movie. But there are certain things we need to accept. There were thousands of fake encounters happened during that time. The level of brutality that the state had shown was insane. Now it's a different argument it was necessary or not( sic)."

“A banned film becomes a must watch film. That's the irony of censorship (sic),” commented someone else.

“You may dislike Satluj for its politics & its fine. But why do you ask why they are showing it like this or it didn't happen in real life? Coz, after celebrating the fictional depiction of real life events in Dhurandhar, you don't 've any right to moral police anyone else (sic),” one more post read.

Also Read | How much did Diljit Dosanjh charge for Satluj? Honey Trehan reveals

About Satluj: Why it is controversial Satluj was released on ZEE5 without any cuts. On Sunday evening, the platform announced that it's no longer available in India.

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who allegedly exposed illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 80s and early 90s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River, linking the story to the title.