Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj screened at Jammu Gurdwara after OTT removal

Amid controversy around Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, a special screening of the film was held recently at Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Nanak Nagar, Jammu. The film was screened several days after it was taken down from the OTT platform ZEE5.

The Satluj screening took place on Friday.

For the unversed, the film was removed within 48 hours of its release following government orders, citing security reasons.

Satluj screened at gurdwara Amid this, the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Jammu, organised the film screening. As per news agency ANI, people from different communities attended the event to watch the film together.

Talking to the news agency, Treasurer Sardar Jagpal Singh said the large turnout reflected the interest people had in watching the film. He also said the film would be screened at other Gurdwaras over the next few days.

"Look at the gathering here; people from all faiths, Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and others, are present. The movie started at 8:00 PM, and it is now nearly 10:20 PM. It is baffling why the government or the people involved want to hide the truth. This movie is currently being shown at this Gurdwara, and the screenings will continue at various other Gurdwaras until the 16th," Singh added.

Why was Satluj removed from OTT According to Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials, Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release.

An I&B Ministry official told ANI, “Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday.”

The official further alleged that the release violated provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Satluj is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was alleged to be vocal about the illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s in Punjab. Reportedly, a period witnessed militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

Khalra disappeared in 1995, and his body was later recovered near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped and killed, with allegations involving then-Punjab Police officials.

The film is directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures.

Besides Dosanjh in the lead, Satluj also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Protest march against Satluj ban: What are they demanding Earlier, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) protest march in Amritsar, demanding that the ban on the film Satluj be lifted.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, members of the committee, officials and others were a part of the march.

After the march, the SGPC submitted a memorandum addressed to the Punjab Governor through the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, as reported by ANI.

Addressing reporters, Dhami described Khalra as "an unparalleled sacrifice for truth and human rights".

Meanwhile, the director of the film has not yet reacted publicly to the removal of the film.