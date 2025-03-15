As Indians across the globe danced to famous Bollywood songs for Holi, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh shared hilarious commentary on Anupam Kher's popular Holi song from a Shah Rukh Khan movie.

In an Instagram video, Diljit took a humourous dig at the veteran actor for his song in the 1993 movie ‘Darr’ – ‘Ang Se Ang Lagana’.

“Ang Se Ang Lagana – yeh kaise gana?” the Punjabi singer asked what kind of a song it was while sharing a snippet from the song showing Anupam Kher dancing with Tanvi Azmi.

“Anupam Kher saab poorer from ch ne,” Diljit Dosanjh then exclaimed, implying that “Anupam Kher is in the full form” in the music video.

The Punjabi pop sensation, equipped with water balloons and Holi colours, then goes on to celebrate Holi 2025 with his crew mates inside his flat, with Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Hori Khele Raghuveera’ song from ‘Baghban’ playing in the backdrop.

Watch Diljit Dosanjh's hilarious video here:

In a separate Instagram Reel, Diljit Dosanjh wished his fans a “Happy Holi”.

“I love you guys a lot. May you always shower your love on me. I love you (fans) a lot more than you love me,” he said in Punjabi.

Watch the Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram reel here:

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal gives hilarious spin to K3G scene in Holi video, Mahvash reacts

‘Ang Se Ang Lagana’ filming Recently, Darr's lead actress Juhi Chawla recalled the filming of the popular Holi song from Yash Chopra directorial and said, “Sometimes, we would end up applying too much colour on our co-stars’ faces, but then we would realise that we went overboard and would reduce it to look pretty on screen.”

“If you watch the song closely, you will notice jumps in continuity when it comes to the gulaal on our faces,” she shared.