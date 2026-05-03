Diljit Dosanjh stops Canada concert, urges Khalistani supporters to exit: ‘Jitne jhande dikhane dikhao’

Diljit Dosanjh is winning hearts on the internet for his bold move at a recent concert. During his latest show in Canada, he reacted to attendees who waved Khalistani flags. On stage, he addressed criticism of his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Without naming, he shared why he appeared on TV shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Diljit Dosanjh stops Canada show Diljit Dosanjh was performing in Calgary, Canada, on Thursday as part of his ongoing Aura tour. At the show, people were spotted with Khalistan flags. To this, Dosanjh immediately paused the show midway. Requesting them to leave the venue, the singer recalled how his previous concerts, including Australian ones, were disrupted due to pro-Khalistan people.

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Dosanjh: My job is not to do charity On stage, Diljit Dosanjh said, “My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab."

As the audience cheered on, he continued, “We often say national media doesn’t talk about Punjab enough. I went everywhere, including on that channel (Sony Entertainment Television for KBC) for the sake of Punjab. I put forth Punjab’s issues there. I’ve even donated generously to my state whenever needed."

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh starred as a celebrity guest on KBC 17 last year. He appeared to ask for donations for rescue and relief efforts following the Punjab floods, which impacted more than 23 districts in the state.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh reacts to criticism for appearing in Amitabh Bachchan's KBC

The Jimmy Fallon Show “I even went on Jimmy Fallon’s show to talk about Punjab and the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident. I didn’t go there to promote any film or song. I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so that the national media talks about it,” Diljit also said about his recent stint on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

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“If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television, then...

Jitne jhande dikhane, dikhao (keep waving how many flags you want),” he added in Punjabi.

Watch:

Netizens react Several videos from the show have now gone viral on social media.

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Reacting to it, someone on Instagram wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh just showed what spine looks like.”

“Sir this isn't spine ... Economic awareness. He knows very well his movies will not work if he doesn't do this. I'm told that recently in a US talk show he said I am from Punjab. What stopped him from saying, I'm from India? Imagine if I said I am from Bengal, my neighbour said I am from Tamil Nadu, so on and forth. When outside the country, states don't matter. Your country does,” argued another.

A fan commented, “Hope he stays safe, I'm afraid the KS guys aren't gonna like this.”

One more added, “He changed? Wow. Will listen to his songs now.”

“One meeting with the PM and the narrative changed,” read another comment.

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Yet another reacted, “don't know if he is doing this as PR because of the boycott.. so I will reserve my judgment for now.. Since he speaks more about Punjab than India (sic).”

Previously, a controversy erupted after Diljit Dosanjh joined Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 17 and touched his feet.