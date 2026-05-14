Diljit Dosanjh to enter politics in India? Here's what we know

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is back in the news! Recently, shots were allegedly fired outside his manager’s residence in Karnal. Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Dosanjh is being “pressurised” to enter politics.

Shooting outside Diljit Dosanjh's manager's house The shooting incident took place on Wednesday. Reportedly, multiple gunshots were fired outside Diljit Dosanjh’s manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang's house, in Karnal. Reports claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting. While an investigation has been launched to probe into the matter by the Haryana police, the incident has now taken a political turn.

Gurpartap Singh Kang didn't lodge any complaint after the firing. "There is no information from the family side," Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya confirmed, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

CM Bhagwant Mann claims political pressure However, CM Bhagwant Mann claimed that the firing outside the building of Diljit’s manager took place as the singer refused to join politics.

In the video, Mann told ANI in Punjabi, “In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit (Dosanjh) was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics. Diljit has clearly said that he is an artist and enjoys his work. Then, there are other ways (of creating pressure) by shooting at someone's manager, etc. Such a kind of politics should not be done."

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about politics… A few days ago, Diljit Dosanjh responded to the possibility of his political career. He clarified, saying that he is "very happy" as an entertainer instead.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh refuses calls to become Punjab’s political face

Punjabi Tribune published an article which read ‘Can Diljit Dosanjh be the new political face of Punjab?’ In it, they reportedly mentioned that a group of civil society activists, including retired soldiers and people from various walks of life, urged Diljit Dosanjh to enter politics. The group led by retired bureaucrat SS Boparai reportedly wanted Diljit Dosanjh as the political figure, as he has never demanded it.

Responding to the post, Diljit Dosanjh refused and clarified his choice. He wrote on X, “Kadey v Nhi..Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. (Never. My job is to entertain) Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.”

What we know so far about Diljit Interestingly, Diljit Dosanjh is not an Indian citizen. Hence, he isn't eligible to contest elections or hold elected political office in India. Under Indian law, only Indian citizens can vote, contest elections for Parliament or state assemblies, or become ministers.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Diljit Dosanjh holds a US citizenship. Reportedly, he's been travelling on a US passport since September 1, 2022.

His last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh has multiple houses, including the one in India and the US. While he is often seen returning to India for work, he lives in California. Reportedly, his spouse, Sandeep Kaur, is also a US national.