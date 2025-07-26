Diljit Dosanjh wraps up Border 2 shoot; shares candid on-set moments with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty | Watch

An overwhelmed Diljit Dosanjh distributed sweets on the sets of Border 2 in Punjab as he wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie. With this, the shooting for the highly anticipated movie of 2026 is now complete.

The Punjabi actor-singer shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, giving a glimpse into the last day of Border 2's shoot, and wrote: “BORDER 2 Shoot Finish”

He also shared that he would be playing the role of martyr Nirmal Jeet Singh Sekhon in the movie.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen affectionately embracing his co-actors Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, who were also emotional upon wrapping up the movie.

He also distributed sweets to the kids and other onlookers present at the shoot site with humility.

Watch video here:

Diljit Dosanjh's vlog comes days after producer Binoy Gandhi shared that the actors were heading to Punjab to shoot the last leg of the movie. “Last Battle Loading...” he wrote.

About Border 2 Directed by Anurag Singh, the project is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, which featured Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna. The war epic was helmed by J P Dutta.