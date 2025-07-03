Diljit Dosanjh back on Border 2 sets, dismisses removal rumours amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh dismissed rumours about being removed from the upcoming film Border 2, following controversy over his film Sardaar Ji 3. The film faced backlash for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Amid the row, Diljit dropped a video from the sets of Border 2 on his Instagram account.

Diljit Dosanjh back on Border 2 sets After Diljit faced heavy backlash on the internet for working with Hania Aamir amid tensions between India and Pakistan, film bodies had urged makers of Border 2 to remove the actor. In fact, some also wanted to ban Diljit for working with the Pakistani actor despite a blanket ban on artists from the nation.

Diljit's recent video from Border 2 confirms his casting for the film.

In the video, he is seen filming a dance sequence.

Walking out of his vanity van in a formal look with a badge and logo from the army, he is seen greeting everyone on the sets with folded hands. Heavy security escorts him to the shooting floor when he reads his scripts, checks himself in the mirror, and shoots a dance number with background dancers.

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote in the caption of the video: “Border 2.”

The famous song Sandese Aate Hai plays in the background of the video.

Border 2 Sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic Border, Border 2 is being directed by Anurag Singh. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and JP Films.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

Film body to Border 2 makers Previously, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a strongly written letter to the makers of Border 2, expressing “deep disappointment” over the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film.

In the letter, FWICE also said that casting Dosanjh in a patriotic film like Border 2 undermines the sentiments of the Indian entertainment workforce and audience. The body called it a “blatant violation” of its directive and urged producers to reconsider their decision “in solidarity with national sentiment.”

“By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry,” the letter read.