Diljit Dosanjh's first look as IAF officer from Sunny Deol's Border 2 OUT; netizens react: ‘Guru ke Baaz...’

Diljit Dosanjh looks dashing in the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer in the newly released poster of the highly anticipated Border 2.
Border 2 will release in cinemas 23 January 2026.
In the poster, Dosanjh takes in an intense look as an IAF officer in a fighter jet cockpit. With blood stains all over his clothes, the actor's appearance suggested that the sky battle would feature traditional battlefield scenes.
The makers wrote, “Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain.”
