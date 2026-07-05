Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from Zee5 India 2 days after release, platform issues statement

Just two days after its release, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has been removed from ZEE5 in India.

The film, which premiered on the platform on July 3 under the new title Satluj, was originally titled Punjab '95.

Confirming the development, ZEE5 issued a statement on X, thanking viewers for the response the film received following its release.

Advertisement

"The Response To Satluj Since Its Release Has Been Truly Overwhelming. We Are Deeply Grateful To Every Viewer Who Chose To Subscribe, Watch And Champion The Film. Your Love And Support Have Meant A Great Deal To Us And To Everyone Who Brought This Story To Life," the platform said.

'We Stand Firmly By Satluj' Reiterating its support for the film, ZEE5 said it continues to stand by Satluj and the team behind it.

"At Zee 5, We Stand Firmly By Satluj And The Creative Vision Behind It. We Believe Powerful Storytelling Has The Ability To Inspire, Endure And Leave A Lasting Impact. We Remain Committed To Championing Authentic And Meaningful Narratives," the statement read.

Advertisement

The platform also confirmed that the film will remain unavailable for viewers in India until further notice.

"In Light Of The Current Developments, Satluj Will Be Unavailable In India Until Further Notice. We Remain Committed To Exploring Every Appropriate Avenue Through Due Process To Bring The Film Back To Our Audiences At The Earliest Opportunity. Our Commitment To Creators And To Stories Told With Conviction, Artistic Integrity And Purpose Remains Unwavering," it added.

Satluj audience review Satluj has received a largely positive response from early viewers, with many praising its performances, storytelling and sensitive handling of a difficult subject. Several social media users described the film as a compelling watch, calling it an important addition to socially relevant cinema inspired by real events.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Bollywood came up with another banger called 'Satluj' Panjab'95 movie based on human right activist of Punjab Jaswant Singh Khalra who fought against illegal encounters by Punjab police. @diljitdosanjh just nailed it.”

Also Read | Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The human rights activist behind Satluj

Another commented, “#Satluj a movie based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist, who took on police for thousands of extrajudicial killing in the terror torn Punjab of the 90's, and was eventually killed by Police now streaming on @ZEE5India directed by @HoneyTrehan the film captures the strife torn state and its police force that crossed all lines in the name of controlling terrorism brilliantly. @diljitdosanjh and Surinder vicky are brilliant. #Satluj is clearly one of the best films of the year so far and a must watch.”

Advertisement

A third user praised Diljit Dosanjh's performance, writing, “#DiljitDosanjh in this Shakespearean scene in Satluj / #Panjab95 will absolutely break you 💔 WHAT A PERFORMANCE! WHAT A FILM! Take a bow Director Honey Trehan.”

About Satluj Satluj has faced several hurdles before reaching audiences. The film, originally titled Punjab '95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but remained in the certification process for nearly three years. During that period, director Honey Trehan had alleged that the CBFC asked for 127 cuts. The film was also slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was reportedly cancelled following objections from Indian authorities. It eventually premiered on ZEE5 under the new title Satluj. Besides Diljit Dosanjh, the film also features Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.