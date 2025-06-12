Dino Morea arrives at ED office for questioning over Mithi River desilting case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Dino Morea appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Thursday, following a summons related to the ongoing investigation into the alleged ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam.

This development comes after the ED conducted extensive raids in connection with the case.

The actor's involvement in the investigation stems from his alleged association with contractors and officials suspected of embezzling public funds meant for flood prevention and drainage maintenance in Mumbai.

The Mithi River desilting project, initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies after the disastrous 2005 floods, aimed to ensure better flood management by clearing debris and maintaining the riverbed.

However, recent audits and investigations have raised concerns over inflated bills, fake work logs, and the diversion of funds.

On June 6, the Enforcement Directorate carried out raids at fifteen locations across Mumbai and Kochi, including Morea's residence.

These raids targeted individuals and organisations linked to the contractors and officials suspected of fraudulent activities related to the desilting work.

The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with the ED seeking to trace the proceeds of alleged financial misconduct.

The Mithi River, one of Mumbai's critical drainage arteries, garnered nationwide attention following the 2005 floods, which highlighted the urgent need for effective flood prevention measures.

Since then, multiple desilting operations have been carried out by civic agencies to prevent future flooding. However, investigations have unearthed discrepancies in the reported versus actual desilting work, sparking suspicions of widespread corruption in the management of the project's funds.

In addition to Morea, his brother was also questioned by the ED in relation to the case. The investigation follows earlier probes by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), both of which had flagged possible financial misconduct linked to the desilting operations.

The ED's involvement comes after these reports, with the agency registering a money laundering case to investigate the illegal diversion of public funds.