Dipika Chikhlia defends Ramayana casting amid criticism, praises Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Ram-Sita

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who is best known for playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, opened up about the casting of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the trailer of the new adaptation was unveiled recently, gaining mixed reactions from a section of people. Amid the criticism, Chikhlia defended Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi for the role of Ram and Sita.

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Dipika Chikhlia on Ranbir Kapoor as Ram Appearing on the Hindi Rush podcast, Dipika Chikhlia was asked about Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. To this, Chikhlia praised Kapoor for his films like Animal, Barfi and more. She added that as an actor, Kapoor's job is to essay different characters and hence, casting him in the film was not a wrong choice.

“He’s an actor. It’s not like we descended from above,” Dipika Chikhlia said, talking about herself and her co-starArun Govil, who played Ram and Sita on the popular TV show. “It’s a great thing for an actor to be able to play varied characters. Someone who can do Barfi can also do Animal. Someone who can do Animal can also play Ram. Imagine his good luck that he got these kinds of roles. He’s very lucky, and it’s very good that he’s doing it,” said Chikhlia.

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Dipika Chikhlia on Sai Pallavi after 'Sitaji with curly hair' remark She also took a U-turn from her previous statement and praised Sai Pallavi for the role of Sita Mata. She clarified that she has nothing negative to say about Pallavi. She said, "I have seen Sai’s South Indian films, and I believe she’s a very good actor. Very, very good actor. I also feel like I had played Sita, and now she’s playing it. So, I don’t want to say anything negative.”

“Why should I say anything? She is a very good actor. Ultimately, when it releases, we will see, whatever. But I know she is a very good actor, and she will definitely do very well. She’s beautiful, too. Because it’s important to be a good actor to fit into a role. Why speak badly about anyone’s project? I do not believe in that,” she added ahead of the film's release.

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Previously, Dipika Chikhlia seemingly took a dig at Sai Pallavi as Sita. Although the senior actor praised Pallavi's acting skills, she had told Variety India, "The description of Sita in Tulsidas’ Ramayan was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That’s what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me.”

“Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan," she had quipped.

Also Read | Ramayana trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lock horns as Rama and Ravana

Criticism on Ramayana casting At a promotional event in Delhi for Ramayana, Sai Pallavi had opened up about essaying the role of Sita in the film. She had said, “It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it’s not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version.”

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“I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after, and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film," she had said.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is seemingly aware of criticism towards the casting of the film.

Addressing the same to the Review Nation YouTube channel on the sidelines of San Diego Comic-Con, Kapoor had said, “The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person, and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him? But very soon you understand the value, the responsibility and the noble intention of the filmmakers to present the story, which has been relevant for 4,000 years. It's deeply ingrained in our subconscious. So I don't think there's a right actor to play Lord Rama."

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Tiwari's Ramayana will release on Diwali 2026.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.