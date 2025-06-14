Dipika Kakar gets emotional as she is discharged from hospital after cancer surgery, reunites with son | Watch

Actor Dipika Kakar has been discharged from hospital after 11 days of hospitalisation for her cancer surgery. She has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared her health update in the latest vlog and revealed that they would have to keep coming back for follow up sessions as the tumour was malignant.

Dipika Kakar discharged from hospital In the video, Dipika is seen getting emotional while leaving the hospital. She hugs her doctor while leaving the premises.

In the vlog, Shoaib said, "Dipika got discharged after 11 days and has come for a check-up. These past few days have been incredibly difficult for me and my family, but we are thankful for everyone’s prayers and support. This is just one part; a lot of things are still ahead. Everything is fine right now, but we’ve only crossed one milestone. There are still many things ahead that we have to look into. As the doctors guide us, we’ll keep following that. But the major part — the surgery — went well. Dipika is also recovering well. Yes, there are still a lot of things pending that need to be done. Hopefully, those will also go well."

Recalling the moment they learned Dipika's tumour was malignant, he shared that both of them broke down in tears in front of the doctor. He added that the doctor gave them space to process the news.

Sharing Dipika's current health update, he added, “Everything is fine, but we’ll have to keep coming back for follow-ups because the tumour was malignant. That situation has to be monitored. Also, they’ve asked us to come back in a week. After that, they’ll decide what further treatment is needed -- whether something needs to be done or not. For now, we’re taking it one step at a time”.

Dipika Kakar comes home after surgery As Dipika returned home, she reunited with her son Ruhaan who came running to see her. Other family members were also seen waiting for her.

Watch vlog here:

While Dipika remained quiet for most of the vlog, Shoaib did the talking. But, towards the end, the couple came together to thank their fans for their love and support. Getting emotional, Dipika said, “It truly meant a lot that so many of you took even two minutes to read namaz and pray for me. You have no idea how much strength and motivation it gave us during such a difficult time.”

Dipika Kakar's cancer Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver in May.