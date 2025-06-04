Dipika Kakar in ICU after 14-hour surgery for liver cancer; husband Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update

Actor Dipika Kakar who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, underwent surgery. Her husband actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared her health update on Instagram and revealed that the surgery went on for 14 hours.

Dipika Kakar in ICU However, Dipika is still recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Shoaib wrote, “Hi everyone, sorry I couldn’t update you last night; it was a long surgery. She was in the operation theatre (OT) for 14 hours. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She’s in some pain, but she’s stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se (from the heart) for your love, prayers, and support. It truly means a lot. I will update you all once she’s out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Keep praying for her.”

Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar's health update.

Dipika Kakar battling liver cancer Late last month, Dipika shared on social media that a “tennis ball-sized tumour” was detected in her liver. She said that what began as a minor stomach ache was later diagnosed as stage two malignancy.

She said, “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!”

"I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika," the actor added.

Dipika was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering from a high fever and pain. Shoaib informed fans on their vlog, “Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us.”