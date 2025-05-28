Dipika Kakar reveals she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer: ‘One of the most difficult times’

Actor Dipika Kakar took to social media and announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. In a long note, she shared a health update and revealed that what began as a minor stomach ache was later diagnosed as stage two malignancy.

Advertisement

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 cancer Calling the past few weeks difficult for her and the family, Dipika wrote, “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!”

"I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika," she added.

Advertisement

"Keep Me In Your Prayers", she added in the caption of her post.

Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim also shared many more details of the actor's health on their YouTube channel. They updated fans that Dipika who was set to undergo surgery this week, is currently recovering from her flu, hence her surgery has been pushed for now.

Advertisement

How Dipika Kakar's son reacted to her health Talking about her cancer treatment, Dipika assured fans that doctors told her she would be cured after the surgery to remove her tumour. The couple also urged their fans to keep them in their prayers.

Shoaib also shared how their son Ruhaan reacted to the health scare of Dipika.

He told fans, “Bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya (He has behaved sensibly). His feeding has stopped completely.”

Dipika added, “Usko pata hai ki mumma theek nahi hai, wo samajh gaya hai. Woh ek aadh baar din me aake mujhe bolta hai, par phir wo samajh jaata hai ki mumma theek nahi hai. But yes, sab log hain. (He knows that Mumma isn’t well, he has understood. He comes to me once or twice a day and says something, but then he realises that Mumma isn’t well. But yes, everyone is around) So, we are staying strong."

Advertisement

Their video read, “Toughest phase of our life | Keep dipi In yours Prayers.”