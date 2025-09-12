Diplo and Hanumankind to headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa

Motoverse 2025, India’s premier celebration of motorcycles, music, and counterculture, is set to roar back into Goa this November with its most ambitious lineup yet. Returning to Vagator from November 21 to 23, the festival brings together two powerful headliners: Grammy-winning global superstar Diplo and Indian rap phenom Hanumankind.

The annual event, formerly known as Rider Mania, has grown into far more than a gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts. Now a full-fledged cultural festival, Motoverse 2025 promises two stages of genre-spanning music—from arena-shaking sets to breezy coastal sundowners—all set against the unmistakable thrum of Royal Enfields and the Goan shoreline.

Diplo’s return marks a full-circle moment. Having once travelled across India on a Royal Enfield, his connection to the country’s diverse sounds and street culture helped shape the boundary-pushing beats that made him a global icon. His Main Stage set is expected to blend infectious rhythm with raw, celebratory energy.

Equally electric is the return of Bengaluru-born rapper Hanumankind, fresh off a landmark Coachella debut. Fusing hard-hitting hip-hop with the percussive power of Kerala’s chenda drums, he’s carved out a space for Indian rap on the world stage. As a Motoverse alum, his headline slot underscores the festival’s role in elevating homegrown talent.

Supporting acts on the Main Stage include indie favourites The Yellow Diary, genre-blenders Thaikkudam Bridge, rock fusionists Parvaaz, and the pioneering Euphoria. A special collaborative set by MIDIval Punditz, Kutle Khan, and Karsh Kale promises a masterclass in live electronic fusion.

The more intimate Hilltop Stage will host tender, experimental, and unplugged performances from Kavya Trehan, Dot & The Syllables, Raman Negi, and more—including the raw sounds of Yelhomie, representing Imphal’s underground rap scene.