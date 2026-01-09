Director Geetu Mohandas addresses backlash over Toxic teaser amid social media debate: 'Chilling while people…'

Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas has broken her silence after a wave of criticism over a controversial scene in the teaser for her upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’.

Toxic director Geetu Mohandas opens up about the teaser The promo clip, released on January 8 to coincide with the 40th birthday of lead actor Yash, has sparked intense discussion on social media for its depiction of a sexual encounter between Yash’s character Raya and an unnamed female figure inside a car as violence unfolds outside.

In response, Mohandas addressed the backlash via her Instagram Stories with a cryptic message: “Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc etc (sic).”

Her comment appeared to frame the intimate portrayal as a commentary on female agency and experience — issues she suggests are still being understood and debated.

The teaser’s opening moments — a cemetery setting followed by intimate action in the vehicle and a sudden burst of gunfire — were designed to introduce viewers to a stylised, adult-oriented world.

Within hours of release, however, some viewers criticised the segment as objectifying and unnecessary, particularly given Mohandas’s previous stance on gender representation in cinema. Online commentators referenced her earlier remarks against sexism and objectification in films, suggesting the Toxic teaser appeared to contradict her former positions.

She later clarified the identity of the woman in the contentious scene, sharing an image on social media of Beatriz Bach, referring to her as “my cemetery girl.”

Reactions to the ‘Introducing Raya’ teaser Reactions to Mohandas’s message were divided. Some defended her creative choice, arguing that Toxic — described by supporters as a deliberately stylised, darker film — should be judged on its own terms rather than against the director’s past work. They stressed that artistic freedom allows filmmakers to explore complex and controversial themes.

Others, however, accused the director of hypocrisy, pointing to her history of speaking out against the objectification of women in cinema and suggesting that the teaser may have relied on familiar tropes rather than offering fresh perspective.

Adding fuel to the debate, filmmaker Nithin Renji Panicker, known for his work on the 2016 film Kasaba, posted a cryptic commentary on social media that many interpreted as a critique of Mohandas’s approach, drawing parallels between past controversies and the current discussion.

In contrast, acclaimed and often outspoken Indian director Ram Gopal Varma publicly praised Mohandas for her bold cinematic vision. Taking to social media, he wrote that Toxic’s teaser reflects a striking and ambitious approach, calling Mohandas “the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment,” and asserting that no male director could match her vision.

His remarks have themselves become part of the ongoing conversation about gender, direction and genre in contemporary cinema.

The Toxic teaser’s mixed reception has also generated humorous and critical responses online, with some internet users turning the scene into memes and others offering critique of its style and execution. A variety of reactions on forums and message boards emphasise how polarised opinions have become, reflecting broader debates about representation and marketing in high-profile films.

About Toxic Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Yash in the lead role of Raya and features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Shot in Kannada and English, the movie will be dubbed in multiple Indian languages and is scheduled for worldwide release on 19 March 2026.