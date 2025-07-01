Director Matt Reeves completes Batman 2 script

Washington DC [US], July 1 (ANI): Director Matt Reeves and writer Mattson Tomlin have completed their script for 'The Batman II', more than three years after the first film starring Robert Pattinson came out in theatres, reported Deadline.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the pair shared a blurred black and white photo of the script with a bat on the cover, under which the fuzzy title seems to say 'The Batman: Part II.'

Reeves captioned the post, which is a collab share with co-writer Tomlin, "Partners in Crime (Fighters)." He also tweeted the photo and tagged Tomlin. The caption cleverly alludes to Robin, who did not appear in the first film.

According to Deadline, the sequel was first announced in April 2022 on the heels of the first film's March 4 theatrical release, which also starred Colin Farrell as Oz the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Cordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and more.

This news of the script's completion comes just ahead of the arrival of James Gunn and Peter Safran's Superman, which will herald in the new DC universe, reported Deadline.

Earlier, James Gunn responded to fans' complaints online about the delay of the script, telling them to be patient, in his own style.

"Listen, we're supposed to get a script in June," he told Entertainment Weekly as quoted by Deadline.

"I hope that happens. We feel really good about it. Matt's excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I'm totally excited about it. So we can't wait to read the scripts, but we haven't read it yet, if that's your question," reported Deadline.

"People should get off Matt's because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That's just the way it is. He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does," said James Gunn as quoted by Deadline.