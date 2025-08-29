Director Ridley Scott 'turned down a 20M USD fee' when offered to direct Terminator III

Washington DC [US], August 29 (ANI): Director Ridley Scott revealed that he turned down a 20 million USD offer to direct Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer 'Terminator 3: Rise Of Machines' in the past.

'Terminator 3' was directed by Jonathan Mostow and was one of the superhit films.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker recently told The Guardian, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, that he turned down a huge sum of money when offered by the makers of Terminator 3, saying that he "can't be bought."

"I'm proud about this. I turned down a 20M USD fee. See, I can't be bought, dude," said Ridley Scott as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

While the 2003 Arnold Schwarzenegger-led pic was ultimately helmed by director Jonathan Mostow, Scott admitted he did inquire about the lead star's pay for the third instalment before officially declining the offer.

"Someone said: 'Ask what Arnie gets.' I thought: 'I'll try it out.' I said: 'I want what Arnie gets.' When they said yes, I thought: 'F*** Me,'" the Gladiator II director recalled as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, despite this, when he learned how much he could earn by taking on the sci-fi action film, Scott said he still "couldn't do it."

He added, "It's not my thing. It's like doing a [James] Bond movie. The essence of a Bond movie is fun and camp. Terminator is a pure comic strip. I would try to make it real. That's why they've never asked me to do a Bond movie, because I could mess it up," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

'Terminator 3' follows John Connor (Nick Stahl) as he faces a female Terminator with power over all the machines.

But a new Terminator unit, a T-850, is sent back through time to help guide him through the coming battle. The movie grossed more than 433 million USD worldwide, not adjusted for inflation.

