Director Ryan Coogler ’excited’ for X-Files series reboot after Sinners, confirmed talks with Gillian Anderson

Washington DC [US], April 19 (ANI): After Michal B Jordan's 'Sinner', the director Ryan Coogler is gearing up for his 'X-Files' series reboot. The director is currently in talks with Gillian Anderson for the series, reported Variety.

In a recent interview with 'Last Podcast on the Left', as quoted by Variety, Coogler confirmed that the X-Files series reboot is immediately next on his slate and is excited to work on it.

"I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary," said Coogler as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Coogler was first reported to be developing an "X-Files" series in 2023, when series creator and showrunner Chris Carter confirmed that the two had had conversations about remounting the supernatural detective drama.

It starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, who were assigned to investigate reports of paranormal activity.

When asked if he had spoken with the lead actress, Anderson, on the same matter, the director confirmed that they had discussed it and he was keeping his fingers crossed about getting her on board, reported Variety.

Last time they talked, the actress was busy working on Jared Leto's upcoming sci-fi film, 'Tron: Ares'.

"She's incredible and fingers crossed there. We're going to try to make something really great, bro, and make something for the real 'X-Files' fans and maybe find some new ones," said Coogler at 'Last Podcast on Left' as quoted by Variety.

'The X-Files,' originally produced by 20th Century Fox Television, aired on Fox for nine seasons from 1993 to 2001, before being revived at the network for two more rounds in 2016 and 2018. Coogler is developing the revival idea through his overall deal with Walt Disney Television

According to Variety, over the past dozen years, Coogler has proven to be a master of breathing new life into established franchises. First, he rebooted the 'Rocky' franchise with 2015's 'Creed.'

It was followed by the adaptation of Marvel's 'Black Panther' comics into one of the MCU's most critically-acclaimed franchises, with both the 2018 original and its 2022 sequel, "Wakanda Forever," earning multiple Academy Award nominations.