Discarded Aamir Khan fan artwork ends up in scrapyard, video goes viral, netizens react: ‘Aur karo celebrity worship’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is among the most popular names in the industry with a loyal fanbase. Speaking of his popularity, recently a video of artwork allegedly discarded from Aamir Khan’s office has surfaced online. In the clip, a social media user claims that these fan-made creatives were sent to a scrapyard in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan discarded fan gifts? Reportedly, all of these artworks were available for resale at the second-hand shop.

As shown in the video, these allegedly discarded gifts from fans included paintings, sketches and portraits. “I didn't expect this from Aamir Khan. Recently, I was roaming in Mumbai's Behram Baug market when a shop full of Aamir Khan's drawings caught my eyes,” shared Satya Swagat aka @logokuhe on Instagram.

Advertisement

"I was like, “Kaun hai yeh fan artist jisne apne samaan ke saath apne paintings bhi bech di? (I wondered who had thrown out their artwork with other items).”

Viral video of Aamir Khan art from scrapyard The user claimed that he was told by the shopkeeper that the paintings arrived from Khan's office. "But then the shopkeeper chacha told me-"Yeh sab Aamir Khan ke office ke bhangaar mein aaya hai (these were discarded by Aamir Khan's office).' And that hit me."

“Bhai kitne saare aartists no apna time nikaalke banaya hoga apne favourite star keliye yeh paintings (So many artists must have taken their time out to create these artworks for their favourite stars). I understand that he's a huge star may be he doesn't have space for so many frames,” added the user, suggesting that the artwork could have been saved by discarding the frames.

Advertisement

“Kabadi me bhejna is highly disrespectful for the artists and there's no justification for it,” also said the user.

The user, who is also a self-claimed artist, shared that he decided to buy one of the discarded items to preserve the art.

Explaining his decision, he said, "I was just admiring the details of this big sketch and chacha told me 'Beta yeh frame bilkul naya hai… isko nikaal ke koi aur photo daal dena. Saste mein de dunga (This photo frame is good as new. Just keep the frame and throw away the picture. I will give you a good deal).' This line disturbed me.”

He further urged netizens to stop glorifying fan culture. He clarified, “This video is not to spread hate. But just a reminder to stop worshipping celebrities.”

Advertisement

Watch:

Netizens react The video has left netizens divided.

While many agreed with the sentiments of the artist, a few backed Khan and other artists who might not have space to keep several fan-made gifts.

Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “There is a reason why we should not make actors our ideal.” “Lovely message! Lots of respect! Let’s treat it as just another profession,” added another.

Advertisement

One more said, “Not every artist draws celebrities—here’s why I don’t.”

Someone also commented, “Are you sure they were really given to Aamir Khan? That second hand market has lot of made up stories I go there often for antiques. They make a lot of history (sic).”

“Ok then tell me, what should he do with thousands and thousands of paintings he gets!? How is it possible for him to keep all of it, do you want him to keep and hang them in every corner of his house and office with only pictures of him (sic).” read an excerpt from yet another user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims and does not endorse them.)

Advertisement