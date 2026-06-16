Disclosure Day Box Office Collection: Steven Spielberg film opens to $93 million globally, surpasses early projections

Steven Spielberg has once again scored another box-office hit in the form of Disclosure Day, the director's original science-fiction thriller, which opened in first place with approximately $93 million worldwide during its first weekend.

Disclosure Day box office earnings In terms of its earnings, Disclosure Day has earned about $44 million in the United States and Canada and a further $49 million in international markets, bringing its total earnings of $93 million way above industry expectations, which had expected it to earn around $65 million during its first weekend.

It marks a great start for Spielberg and Universal Pictures, who have put their money behind this latest creation of Spielberg that may become one of the year's biggest originals. In times when sequels, remakes, and already-established franchises are dominant, Disclosure Day has entered theaters with the added expectation created by the director's name.

Industry sources estimate that the movie, which reportedly cost about $115 million to produce and a further $80 million to market internationally, will need to earn about $300 million worldwide in order to become profitable. Although it may be a little early to predict the long-term financial performance of the film, Disclosure Day appears to have started off very well indeed.

About Disclosure Day Disclosure Day is a recently released sci-fi thriller directed and produced by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay written by longtime collaborator David Koepp. The project is based on a story conceived by Spielberg himself and marks another collaboration between the pair.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Emily Blunt, alongside Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. The project generated significant anticipation following reports in 2024 that Spielberg was developing a UFO-themed feature, a subject closely associated with some of the director's most celebrated work, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Development on the film accelerated quickly after Universal Pictures secured distribution rights. Blunt was subsequently announced as the lead star, with the supporting cast assembled over the following months. Principal photography took place between February and May 2025 across Atlanta, New Jersey and New York.

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Adding to the film's prestige is a score composed by legendary composer John Williams, whose longstanding collaboration with Spielberg spans more than five decades and includes classics such as Jaws, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and Schindler's List.