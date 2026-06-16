Disclosure Day Box Office Collection: Steven Spielberg film opens to $93 million globally, surpasses early projections

Steven Spielberg has once again scored another box-office hit in the form of Disclosure Day, the director's original science-fiction thriller, which opened in first place with approximately $93 million worldwide during its first weekend.

Disclosure Day box office earnings In terms of its earnings, Disclosure Day has earned about $44 million in the United States and Canada and a further $49 million in international markets, bringing its total earnings of $93 million way above industry expectations, which had expected it to earn around $65 million during its first weekend.

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It marks a great start for Spielberg and Universal Pictures, who have put their money behind this latest creation of Spielberg that may become one of the year's biggest originals. In times when sequels, remakes, and already-established franchises are dominant, Disclosure Day has entered theaters with the added expectation created by the director's name.

Industry sources estimate that the movie, which reportedly cost about $115 million to produce and a further $80 million to market internationally, will need to earn about $300 million worldwide in order to become profitable. Although it may be a little early to predict the long-term financial performance of the film, Disclosure Day appears to have started off very well indeed.

About Disclosure Day Disclosure Day is a recently released sci-fi thriller directed and produced by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay written by longtime collaborator David Koepp. The project is based on a story conceived by Spielberg himself and marks another collaboration between the pair.

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The film features an ensemble cast led by Emily Blunt, alongside Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. The project generated significant anticipation following reports in 2024 that Spielberg was developing a UFO-themed feature, a subject closely associated with some of the director's most celebrated work, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Development on the film accelerated quickly after Universal Pictures secured distribution rights. Blunt was subsequently announced as the lead star, with the supporting cast assembled over the following months. Principal photography took place between February and May 2025 across Atlanta, New Jersey and New York.

Also Read | Emily Blunt says she was ‘terrified’ of using AI for key scene in Disclosure Day

Adding to the film's prestige is a score composed by legendary composer John Williams, whose longstanding collaboration with Spielberg spans more than five decades and includes classics such as Jaws, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park and Schindler's List.

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The film's opening weekend suggests that audiences remain willing to support original large-scale science-fiction projects from established filmmakers. Whether Disclosure Day can maintain momentum in the weeks ahead will determine whether it can ultimately reach the estimated $300 million threshold analysts believe is necessary for the film to break even.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.