There are certain films that leave you thinking long after the credits roll. Then there are films that leave you feeling as though something has fundamentally shifted inside you. Disclosure Day belongs firmly in the latter category.

SPOILERS AHEAD! Steven Spielberg's latest science-fiction thriller arrives carrying enormous expectations. After all, this is the filmmaker who gave cinema some of its defining encounters with the unknown, from Close Encounters of the Third Kind to ET. Yet Disclosure Day feels neither nostalgic nor self-referential. Instead, it is a mature, deeply thoughtful work that explores what humanity might do when confronted with something beyond its understanding.

What impressed me most was the film's confidence. It raises countless questions throughout its running time and never leaves audiences stranded in uncertainty. Every revelation feels earned. Every mystery receives an answer. The screenplay, written by David Koepp from a story by Spielberg, is remarkably disciplined in the way it unfolds its ideas.

One of the film's most fascinating choices is also one of its simplest: nobody ever uses the word "alien".

That absence is impossible to ignore. Throughout the film, these visitors are referred to as nonhuman beings, never reduced to a label that immediately defines them as "other". It feels like a deliberate act of respect from Spielberg. Rather than forcing a familiar category onto the unknown, the film allows these entities to exist on their own terms. In doing so, it subtly challenges humanity's instinct to name, categorise and simplify everything it encounters.

At the centre of it all is Emily Blunt, delivering one of the finest performances of her career.

Her Margaret is a woman experiencing something she cannot fully comprehend, and Blunt captures every layer of that struggle. The confusion. The terror. The wonder. The overwhelming emotional burden of becoming a bridge between worlds. Whether speaking Russian, Korean or the strange nonhuman language that becomes central to the story, she remains utterly convincing. Every scene feels lived-in. Every emotional beat lands with devastating precision.

By the end of the film, it felt as though Blunt had ripped my heart out and carried it away with her.

While Margaret's journey forms the emotional backbone of the narrative, Spielberg wisely surrounds her with a superb ensemble.

Wyatt Russell provides much of the film's understated humour as Jackson, Margaret's bewildered boyfriend. Some of the film's funniest moments emerge from his complete inability to understand what is happening around him. Yet those scenes serve a larger purpose than comic relief.

Jackson represents the practical, everyday human response to extraordinary circumstances. Viewers possess the advantage of seeing the bigger picture; he does not. His confusion feels authentic because, realistically, most people would react exactly as he does when confronted with something so strange.

Josh O'Connor continues his remarkable run of performances with another deeply compelling turn as Daniel. He brings warmth, intelligence and quiet conviction to a role that could easily have become a mere narrative device. Colman Domingo is equally excellent, bringing authority and emotional depth whenever he appears.

Eve Hewson delivers some of the film's most difficult material. Her scenes involving Noah, played by Colin Firth, are among the most disturbing and emotionally charged in the entire film. Forced into communication through a form of mind control, her character repeatedly attempts to resist, even harming herself in an effort to break free. The sequences are painful to watch, but they powerfully illustrate the depth of her belief in Daniel, her refusal to surrender her autonomy, and her faith in her God.

Then there is Colin Firth, who reminds audiences yet again why he remains one of the most reliable actors working today. His performance is measured, intelligent and quietly unsettling when required.

Elizabeth Marvel appears only briefly as Sister Maura, but she leaves a lasting impression. There is something captivating about the certainty she carries. Her unwavering faith never feels performative; it feels lived. Every scene involving her adds another layer to the film's exploration of belief.

Yet despite the strength of the supporting cast, Disclosure Day ultimately belongs to three artists: Emily Blunt, Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams.

Williams' score is magnificent. Rather than overwhelming the story, it elevates it, guiding audiences through moments of awe, dread and revelation with extraordinary restraint.

Spielberg's direction is equally masterful. Working alongside longtime collaborator Janusz Kamiński — the cinematographer behind Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan — he crafts a film that feels intimate even when dealing with cosmic ideas. Their visual partnership remains one of cinema's great creative relationships, and it is evident in every frame. The imagery possesses grandeur without sacrificing emotional clarity.

Most importantly, Spielberg never loses sight of the human story beneath the spectacle. The pacing is immaculate. The narrative remains tightly focused even as it tackles enormous philosophical questions.

The film wrestles with religion, faith and belief in ways that feel genuinely thoughtful rather than merely provocative. It asks audiences to consider how vast the universe truly is and whether humanity occupies only a small corner of a reality far larger than it can currently perceive. It explores what might exist beyond our understanding and whether we are meant to interact with it.

One of the film's most powerful ideas is its refusal to treat the unknown as something inherently frightening. Spielberg repeatedly suggests that ignorance should inspire curiosity rather than fear. The nonhumans are never presented as monsters, invaders or existential threats.

Instead, the film reveals that after arriving on Earth, they are subjected to decades of human exploitation, their existence manipulated and controlled for nearly 79 years. In doing so, Disclosure Day quietly inverts one of science fiction's oldest assumptions: that humanity should fear what it does not understand.

The film argues the opposite. Whether human or nonhuman ultimately matters far less than intent. Good and evil are not determined by species, origin or appearance, but by the choices individuals make.

It is a surprisingly compassionate message, one that urges audiences to extend the benefit of the doubt rather than rush to judgement. In Spielberg's universe, understanding begins not with fear, but with empathy.

For all its cosmic ambitions, the film's central message is surprisingly simple.

Listen.

Listen to one another. Listen to perspectives beyond your own. Listen to the unknown rather than immediately fearing it. Listen to worlds beyond the limits of your personal experience.

That lesson sounds simple, but Spielberg presents it as humanity's greatest challenge.