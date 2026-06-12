Disclosure Day star Josh O’Connor hails Emily Blunt’s remarkable acting range: ‘I learned so much from her’

Josh O’Connor has reflected on his collaboration with Emily Blunt during the making of Disclosure Day, offering high praise for his co-star’s professionalism and ability to move seamlessly between light-hearted moments on set and emotionally demanding scenes in front of the camera.

Josh O'Connor on working with Emily Blunt in Disclosure Day The actor, who stars opposite Blunt in Steven Spielberg’s latest science-fiction feature, said he was struck by her creative instincts and command of performance throughout production.

“Emily was so creative, playful and focused, and effortlessly so,” O’Connor says.

Expanding on his experience, O’Connor explained that Blunt possessed a rare ability to enter a scene’s emotional reality with remarkable speed. “She has this ability—which I do not have—to get into any moment quickly and easily.”

According to O’Connor, one sequence in particular highlighted Blunt’s skill. Recalling a pivotal train scene in the film, he said the characters were operating under extreme emotional strain.

“In the train sequence, for example, both our characters were operating from a place of total exhaustion, and in this moment, Emily’s character is in a more precarious position and she is overwhelmed with rising panic,” O’Connor says.

Despite the intensity of the material, the atmosphere on set remained relaxed between takes, he revealed.

“The day we shot that scene, there was so much fun stuff happening between takes—a lot of messing around, telling jokes and funny stories. But each and every time we were rolling, Emily would just flip the switch and go to the heightened place Margaret needed to be.”

O’Connor admitted that such an ability did not come naturally to him and said observing Blunt’s approach proved to be a valuable learning experience.

“That is something I cannot do. And she has been doing it for a while now, at the highest level. I learned so much from her.”

More about Disclosure Day Disclosure Day marks Spielberg’s return to the science-fiction genre. Directed and produced by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker from a screenplay by longtime collaborator David Koepp, the film is based on a story conceived by Spielberg. The project attracted attention as early as April 2024, when reports emerged that the director’s next feature would centre on UFO-related themes.

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Universal Pictures later joined the project as distributor, with Blunt cast in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

Principal photography took place between February and May 2025 across Atlanta, New Jersey and New York. The film premiered at Le Grand Rex in Paris on 2 June 2026 before opening in the United Kingdom on 10 June.