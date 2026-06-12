Disclosure Day star Josh O’Connor hails Emily Blunt’s remarkable acting range: ‘I learned so much from her’

Josh O’Connor has reflected on his collaboration with Emily Blunt during the making of Disclosure Day, offering high praise for his co-star’s professionalism and ability to move seamlessly between light-hearted moments on set and emotionally demanding scenes in front of the camera.

Advertisement

Josh O'Connor on working with Emily Blunt in Disclosure Day The actor, who stars opposite Blunt in Steven Spielberg’s latest science-fiction feature, said he was struck by her creative instincts and command of performance throughout production.

“Emily was so creative, playful and focused, and effortlessly so,” O’Connor says.

Expanding on his experience, O’Connor explained that Blunt possessed a rare ability to enter a scene’s emotional reality with remarkable speed. “She has this ability—which I do not have—to get into any moment quickly and easily.”

Advertisement

According to O’Connor, one sequence in particular highlighted Blunt’s skill. Recalling a pivotal train scene in the film, he said the characters were operating under extreme emotional strain.

“In the train sequence, for example, both our characters were operating from a place of total exhaustion, and in this moment, Emily’s character is in a more precarious position and she is overwhelmed with rising panic,” O’Connor says.

Despite the intensity of the material, the atmosphere on set remained relaxed between takes, he revealed.

“The day we shot that scene, there was so much fun stuff happening between takes—a lot of messing around, telling jokes and funny stories. But each and every time we were rolling, Emily would just flip the switch and go to the heightened place Margaret needed to be.”

Advertisement

O’Connor admitted that such an ability did not come naturally to him and said observing Blunt’s approach proved to be a valuable learning experience.

“That is something I cannot do. And she has been doing it for a while now, at the highest level. I learned so much from her.”

Advertisement

More about Disclosure Day Disclosure Day marks Spielberg’s return to the science-fiction genre. Directed and produced by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker from a screenplay by longtime collaborator David Koepp, the film is based on a story conceived by Spielberg. The project attracted attention as early as April 2024, when reports emerged that the director’s next feature would centre on UFO-related themes.

Also Read | Emily Blunt says she was ‘terrified’ of using AI for key scene in Disclosure Day

Universal Pictures later joined the project as distributor, with Blunt cast in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

Principal photography took place between February and May 2025 across Atlanta, New Jersey and New York. The film premiered at Le Grand Rex in Paris on 2 June 2026 before opening in the United Kingdom on 10 June.

Advertisement

It is scheduled to begin its United States and Indian theatrical run on 12 June 2026.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.