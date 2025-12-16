Disclosure Day TEASER: Steven Spielberg heads back to sci-fi invasion cinema with Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor

The first-ever teaser for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film Disclosure Day has been released, offering audiences a tense glimpse into the legendary filmmaker’s return to the extra-terrestrial invasion genre that helped define his career.

The Universal Pictures production is led by Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, with the teaser already sparking intense discussion among fans and film industry watchers.

Watch the teaser here:

Set to open in cinemas on June 12 next year, Disclosure Day marks Spielberg’s first full-scale science-fiction feature in several years.

This film signals a deliberate revisit to the thematic territory that made him a global cinematic force. The director is widely celebrated for shaping modern alien-invasion storytelling through classics such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) and War of the Worlds (2005).

More about the teaser The teaser introduces Emily Blunt as a weather presenter whose calm on-screen persona begins to fracture as something deeply unsettling takes hold of her.

As the footage unfolds, Blunt’s character appears unable to maintain control, seemingly becoming possessed by an unknown foreign entity. The phenomenon is not isolated: animals behave erratically, nuns are shown responding to the unfolding chaos, suggesting a global disturbance that cuts across nature, faith and science.

While plot details remain tightly guarded, the teaser implies a world on the brink, reacting to an unseen force whose arrival triggers both mass hysteria and eerie silence.

Spielberg’s signature restraint is evident, with the teaser favouring atmosphere over spectacle, hinting at large-scale consequences without revealing the full nature of the threat.

Josh O’Connor, best known for his award-winning performances in The Crown and Challengers, appears briefly but pointedly in the teaser, fuelling speculation about his role in uncovering or confronting the phenomenon.

Internet reacts to the teaser The teaser has also sparked an enthusiastic wave of reactions online, with fans quick to share their excitement and expectations. One viewer wrote, “Spielberg + Aliens is never a bad combo. It's like PB + Jelly, it just makes sense (sic).”

Another echoed the sentiment more succinctly, adding, “Spielberg cooking again (sic).”

Josh O’Connor’s growing presence in high-profile projects also drew attention, with one fan saying, “After seeing josh o connor is the new knives out movie, I just know that this is gonna be PEAK,” while another welcomed his ubiquity, noting, “josh o'connor is in everything now and that's quite all right with me (sic).”

Long-time Spielberg admirers struck a more reflective tone, with one post reading, “I just hope that it's good. Close Encounters of the Third Kind is my all-time favorite movie, and I'd love it if Spielberg produced another one as awesome as that (sic).”

Another summed up the cautious optimism surrounding the film, writing, “Another original classic from Steven Spielberg, but the question is, will people show up, I know I will (sic).”

More about the film Directed by Steven Speilberg, the film features Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Coleman Domingo, Colin Firth, Wyatt Russell, Eve Hewson, and various others.

The screenplay of the film is by David Koepp, who is a longtime collaborator of Speilberg. He is the force behind Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), War of the Worlds (2005) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Other Koepp screenplays include those for the crime film Carlito's Way (1993); the action spy films Mission: Impossible (1996) and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014); the superhero film Spider-Man (2002); another Indiana Jones film, The Dial of Destiny (2023); and another Jurassic Park film, Jurassic World Rebirth (2025).