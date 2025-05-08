Discontinue web-series, films, songs and podcasts from Pakistan: Govt to OTT platforms amid ongoing tensions

On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a new statement, advising all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content having its origins in Pakistan.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocks content from Pakistan The decision has arrived amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan.

“In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect," read the statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Their statement also mentioned the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region, which left 26 dead.

It read: “Several terrorist attacks in India have been established to have cross- border linkages with Pakistan based State and non-State actors. Recently, on 22.04.2025, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam led to the killing of several Indians, one Nepali citizen, and injuries to a number of others.”

Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack. Led by Indian Armed Force, the Operation launched targeted strikes at nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday morning

Reacting to it, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to retaliate after India's Operation.

Conflict between India-Pakistan Pakistan had been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control for days before India launched Operation Sindoor. In the post-op scenario, the Pakistani army escalated artillery shelling in the border village of Poonch, which killed at least 15 people.

Meanwhile, the Indian armed forces successfully thwarted multiple attempts by the Pakistani military to target key strategic targets across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles last night, officials confirmed on Thursday. In a retaliatory operation, Indian forces also destroyed the Pakistani air defence systems at multiple locations.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, the Pakistani military targeted locations including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.