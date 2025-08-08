Disgraced ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron blew over ₹2 core on OnlyFans; creator says ‘multiple girls’ involved

Astronomer's disgraced former CEO Andy Byron is once again in the spotlight. This time, for new bombshell allegations that have revealed that the ex-CEO reportedly spent over $250,000 (~ ₹2.18 crore) on subscriptions, custom content, and video calls with multiple OnlyFans creators.

According to The Blast, Bop House creator Camilla Araujo claimed she had seen the receipts. "We’re talking a quarter million in sub fees, custom content, and video calls. Not just with Sophie, with multiple girls.”

Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot — these two names came into the spotlight after a ‘Kiss Cam,’ at a Coldplay concert in Boston, captured the two, locked in a tight embrace. The 'oops' moment that soon followed, went viral on social media, with netizens buzzing about it for days.

Astronomer ex-CEO offered $40,000 to OnlyFans creator — what DMs revaled The fresh wave of allegations about Byron spending over $250,000 comes days after the ex-CEO faced backlash over explicit messages allegedly leaked by Kerrigan, showing Byron using a secret “Finsta” account to communicate with OnlyFans star Sophie Rain.

The screenshots suggest the former CEO offered up to $40,000 for private content and requested explicit video calls, reported The Blast.

One exchange allegedly shows Byron telling Rain, “All good. Most guys I talk to are married,” to which she seemingly replied, “Okay, call me in 5 minutes, along with a ‘winky face’ emoji".

Coldplay ‘Kiss cam’ scandal In the immediate aftermath of the viral moment, both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were placed on administrative leave. Some days later, Byron stepped down from the position of CEO.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.