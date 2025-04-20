Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani wins heart after rescuing abandoned girl child: ‘Proud of you soldier’

Bollywood actor Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, has been winning hearts on the internet ever since she posted a video of herself as she rescued an abandoned girl child near her Bareilly house. Khushboo is an ex Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Sharing the video, Khushboo shared that she has tentatively named the child Radha. In the video, the actor's mother revealed that she was the first one to hear the baby crying near their house.

Advertisement

Khushboo Patani rescues baby in Bareilly Sharing the video, Khushboo has requested people to help her identify the baby.

The video begins with an infant sleeping in an abandoned area near Khushboo's house. As Khushboo traced the crying sound, she reached the spot and was seen picking up the girl who began crying loud upon seeing her. She picked up the baby in her arms and consoled her while taking her to a safe space.

Disha's sister also told the camera person to focus at the child's face and said, "If you are from Bareilly and this is your child, then tell us how the parents left her in this place. Shame on such parents!"

She informed people through the video that it was her mother who could hear the crying of the baby after which Khushboo had to rescue her. Police were seen taking away the baby for treatment as she suffered some injuries. Khushboo said she would make sure that the baby is well taken care of and revealed that she has decided to name her Radha for the time being.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, Khushboo wrote in the caption: “Jako rakhe saiyan , maar sake nah koi I hope she will be taken care by authorities and whatever is the chain of command ahead with proper rules and regulations @bareillypolice @uppolice @myogi_adityanath @ministrywcd @narendramodi #betibachaobetipadhao @betibachao @annpurna.devi Please save girl child in our country! kab tak chalega yeh sab? Please I will ensure that she goes to right hand and her life will be flourished henceforth! (sic)”

Watch video:

Advertisement

Disha Patani reacts to sister's video Soon after the video went online, it garnered support from many on the internet. Disha Patani wrote to her sister, “Bless you de and the little girl.” “God bless her and you,” added Bhumi Pednekar.

Internet praises Disha Patani's sister A user praised Khushboo saying, “She is lucky, you found her ma'am...bless her (sic).” “Just cried seeing this, Sad. Great that god send you there to save this child more and more power to you (sic),” added another. One more user said, “Once a soldier, always a soldier.”

Someone also commented, “Proud of you soldier.”

Who is Khushboo Patani? Khushboo, 33, left the Army and became a fitness coach and entrepreneur counsellor. She is the older sister of Disha Patani.